Lockdown is last alternative: Key points from PM Narendra Modi's address to nation on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) addressed the nation on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and urged state governments to use lockdowns as the 'last resort' to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi also asked citizens to stay indoors, not spread panic about the virus and form local groups to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. He informed that the Centre is working with states and private companies to ramp up the supply of oxygen, as well as the production and distribution of vaccines.

Save country from COVID-19-induced lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the address to the nation, said that in today's circumstances, we have to save the country from lockdown. He asked the state governments to treat lockdown only as a measure of the 'last resort'. "We have to concentrate on micro containment zones and have to try our best to avoid lockdown," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi praises people involved in essential workers

PM Narendra Modi praised the doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers security forces and police force for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

Government is working with speed and sensitivity to meet increasing demand of oxygen

Prime Minister Modi said that the Government is working with speed and sensitivity to meet the increasing demand for oxygen in the various parts of the country. He stated that the Centre, State Governments and private sector are trying that every needy person gets oxygen. He also informed that the efforts to increase oxygen production and supply are on at various levels. Measures like installing new oxygen plants, providing one lakh new cylinders, diverting oxygen from industrial use, Oxygen Rail are being undertaken, PM Modi said.

Addressing the nation on the COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/rmIUo0gkbm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021

50% of COVID-19 vaccines produced in India will go directly to states and hospitals

PM Narendra Modi said that that the Indian scientists came out with the COVID-19 vaccine in a very short time and today, India has the cheapest vaccine in the world which is compatible with the cold-chain available in the country. He said that due to this team effort, India has embarked upon the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive with two 'made in India' coronavirus vaccines.

He stated that India gave the first 10 crore, 11 crore and 12 crore vaccine doses in the shortest time in the world. The Prime Minister said that after May 1, every person above 18 years of age can be vaccinated and that half of the vaccine produced in India will go directly to the states and hospitals.

Need to also save economic activities

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that along with saving lives, the effort is to save the economic activities and ensure a minimum adverse impact on the livelihood of the people. He said that by opening vaccination for 18 years and above population, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available quickly for the workforce in the cities.

State governments should boost confidence of labourers

As several states and UTs have imposed a lockdown and night curfew, Prime Minister Modi requested the state governments that they should boost the confidence of the workers and convince them to stay wherever they are. "This confidence by the states will greatly help the workers and labourers and they will get the vaccine wherever they are and their work will also not suffer," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi calls upon youth to help in maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour

Prime Minister Modi called upon the youth to help in maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour in their areas and neighbourhood. He said that this will help in avoiding containment zones, curfews or lockdowns. He also asked children to create an atmosphere where their family members avoid going out unnecessarily.

PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences for lives lost due to COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the lives lost to the pandemic in recent times. "I am with you in this time of grief as a family member. The challenge is huge, we have to overcome it collectively with determination, courage and preparation," said the Prime Minister.