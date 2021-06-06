Lockdown to be extended in Haryana? CM Manohar Lal Khattar likely to take call today

New Delhi: Haryana is likely to take a call on the extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state on Sunday (June 6, 2021).

Haryana’s COVID-19 lockdown is coming to an end on June 7 and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to take a call on the extension today.

If CM Khattar extends COVID-induced lockdown in Haryana, it will be the fifth extension of the lockdown. The state has been under lockdown since May 3, 2021. Earlier, the lockdown was extended on May 9, 16, 23 and 30 respectively.

While making the announcement of the extension of lockdown, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said on May 30, “We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers must follow an odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am.”

Meanwhile, Haryana on Saturday recorded 723 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths and 1,744 recoveries, as per the state government’s data. The active cases in the state currently stand at 9,974.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state government has made adequate arrangements to tackle the black fungus outbreak, adding the daily increase in cases has stablised over the past three days. He said that about 600 black fungus or mucormycosis patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Haryana.

About 8,000 injections used in the treatment of black fungus patients have been received, he said.

