Haryana COVID-19 lockdown extended till June 7, check details here

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (May 30, 2021) said the lockdown has been extended by one week till June 7 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the new COVID-19 guidelines direct the shops in the state to operate as per the odd-even formula.

“We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers must follow odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This is the fourth extension of the COVID-induced lockdown in Haryana. The state has been under lockdown since May 3, 2021. Earlier, the lockdown was extended on May 9, 16 and 23 respectively.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded over 1.65 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Sunday (May 30, 2021). There were 1,65,553 fresh infections that took the country's total caseload to 2,78,94,800. There are now 21,14,508 active cases across the country.

