Locket Chatterjee

'Locket Chatterjee Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hain?' Check why BJP MP lost her temper and shouts 'SHUT UP'!

Locket Chatterjee lost her temper when she came to attend an organisational meeting in Burdwan on Friday.

From BJP MPs to MLAs, one after the other are quitting the party in West Bengal. The morale of the lower-level workers is being hit hard. Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee was asked if she was quitting the party in this situation. And so she lost her temper. She even shouted at the workers. She lost her temper when she came to attend an organisational meeting in Burdwan on Friday. Bjp leaders and workers asked MP Locket Chatterjee, "Are you staying in the party? Is your name also on the list to go?" Bjp general secretary and MP Locket Chatterjee lost her temper when confronted with such an unpleasant question. She said to the questioners, "Shut up. You don't have to complain against anyone. I'm going, have you got any such hint?" she shouted. 

During the meeting, some leaders threw questions at her about the defections. All of a sudden, the BJP leader was a bit hesitant at first on such a question. Later, however, she answered the question in a strong mood. However, many could not be sure of her. 

Locket ChatterjeeBJP leaderWest BengalMamata BanerjeeTMC
