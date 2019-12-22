Lok Adhikar Manch holds rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur

Amid raging protests against amended Citizenship Act, a rally was organised in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations. The rally started from Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur and it will culminate at 'Samvidhan Chowk' in the city. Several people have joined the rally and it is expected that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would also join the rally. The demonstrators were seen waving flags of the BJP and some other social organisations. Some demonstrators carried yhe Indian national flag at the rally.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A rally in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct organized in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch,BJP, RSS and other organizations. pic.twitter.com/uAyCHoAi4z — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

On Saturday (December 21) Lok Adhikar Manch convenor Govind Shende had said that some people are trying to create disturbance in the country by opposing the CAA. He had also said that the Congress and some other opposition parties are misleading the people by spreading misconceptions about the Act that has been passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also announced on Saturday that it will launch a communication campaign to counter misinformation spread by Congress and other opposition parties over the new law leading to violent protests in several parts of the country, including Delhi.

“The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced.