Lok Sabha Election Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow: Election Commission

In an official announcement made today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled a crucial press conference for tomorrow, March 16th, at 3:00 PM, to reveal the long-awaited dates for the upcoming General Elections 2024 as well as for several State Assemblies. In an effort to ensure transparency and wide public accessibility, the ECI has confirmed that this significant event will be live-streamed across all of its social media platforms, allowing citizens from every corner of the country to tune in for the details. This move reflects the Commission's commitment to leveraging digital platforms to enhance democratic participation and ensure that the electoral process is as inclusive and accessible as possible. The announcement of the election schedule is eagerly anticipated by political parties, candidates, and voters alike, as it will kick-start the official campaign period leading up to the elections.