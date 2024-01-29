For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set an ambitious goal to achieve a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh, targeting all 80 seats in the state. This plan includes a focused strategy to reclaim the 16 seats they lost in the 2019 elections. The party has initiated discussions regarding candidate selection for these constituencies, with a panel of three potential candidates prepared for each seat. Over the next few days, the strengths and weaknesses of these candidates will be assessed to gauge their effectiveness in contributing to the BJP's 'Mission 80'.

The 16 Targeted Seats

In the 2019 elections, the BJP contested 78 seats in Uttar Pradesh, securing 62, while two seats were won by their ally, Apna Dal (Sone Lal). The 16 seats they aim to win back include:

Moradabad

Rampur

Sambhal

Amroha

Nagina

Bijnor

Mainpuri

Azamgarh

Lalganj

Mau (Ghosi)

Ghazipur

Jaunpur

Ambedkarnagar

Rae Bareli

Shravasti

Saharanpur

Note: BJP had previously won the Lok Sabha by-elections in Azamgarh and Rampur.

BJP's Booth-Level Focus for Changing Results

The BJP has engaged its leaders and workers in meticulous micro-management at the district level. Following meetings with the state unit, district officials are spearheading local campaigns. Local leaders have been instructed to strengthen the party's presence at each booth, with an aim to increase the vote share in each assembly segment to win the Lok Sabha seats. The BJP cadre has been directed to ensure that their candidate secures at least 51% of votes at every booth. Active workers are being prioritized over inactive ones in the field.

The announcement of candidates for these 16 seats is expected after February 10, giving them ample time to campaign and consolidate votes in their respective areas. This strategy is a part of the BJP's comprehensive plan to improve its performance and extend its influence in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.