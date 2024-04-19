Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Will Deduct Rs 350 From Bank Account Of Non-Voters? Fact Checking Viral Photo

The digital world has made people's lives easier, but it has also increased difficulties. In fact, various kinds of news and videos go viral on social media every day, which are not verified and quickly start misleading people. In this sequence, a newspaper clipping is going viral on social media, which has a headline that reads 'If you don't vote, 350 rupees will be deducted from the bank account: Commission.' The post also claims that if there is no money in the bank account, then the money will be deducted from the mobile recharge. The government has shared the truth related to this message from its official Twitter account.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India has revealed the truth of this viral message. PIB has completely declared this claim to be fake. No such decision has been taken by the Election Commission of India. PIB has asked people not to share misleading news.

Here's how to complain about misleading news related to the government:

You can also seek the help of PIB Fact Check to know about any misleading news related to the government. Any individual can send a screenshot of the misleading news, tweet, Facebook post, or URL to the WhatsApp number 8799711259 or email it to factcheck@pib.gov.in