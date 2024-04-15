Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today responded to many key allegations against his party while also addressing key issues that his government is looking to address in the next five years. Talking to ANI, Modi also deliberated upon his vision of 2047. He also said that the intention of his government is not to scare anyone or suppress anyone when he says he has big plans and big decisions to make. "My decisions are for the all-round development of the country. They are for people's welfare and to fulfil the aspirations of the youth," said Modi.

Modi said that he has a vision for the next 25 years and he used to think in this direction as a CM of Gujarat. "The 2024 elections are an opportunity for the country. There is a Congress government model and a BJP government model. Their rule of 5-6 decades and our period of one decade... compare it in any field and you will know," said Modi while slamming Congress.

Modi On Electoral Bonds

Reacting to the row surrounding Electoral bonds, Modi said, "Due to electoral bonds you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it (on the Supreme Court decision to scrap electoral bonds)." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the opposition parties of "spreading lies" over the electoral bonds scheme. He said the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations.

Modi On ED, CBI Raids

Reacting to the allegations of using ED, CBI against opposition parties, Modi said that the maximum number of cases registered by the probe agencies are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics. "How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader... who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in Jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics," he said.

On BJP Controlling Institutions

Reacting to the opposition's allegation that BJP is controlling all institutions and there is no level playing field, PM Modi said, "We want to go on the right path, we don't want to go on the wrong path. Secondly, how did the CBI and ED come about? There is a saying—Naach na jaan aangan tedha. That's why sometimes they will make excuses about the EVM. Basically, for their defeat, they have started to set some reasoning from now..."

On BJP's Southern Outreach

Responding to a question about the BJP's outreach to Southern India, Modi said that people are shifting towards the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Modi said that the people's anger against the DMK is getting positively diverted towards the BJP. "When people were upset with the Congress, they shifted towards the regional parties. Now, they are upset with them and have seen the work of the BJP government at the centre, they are now moving towards the BJP," said Modi.

On Congress Manifesto

Reacting to the Congress manifesto, Modi said that the manifesto of the opposition will completely fail the economy. "The manifesto of the opposition will destroy India's economy. It will crush the future of first-time voters, who are less than 25 years old. I want to build the future of the youth. I want to focus on innovation..." said Modi.