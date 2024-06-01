Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024: When And Where To Watch?

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 Date and Time: The Lok Sabha elections is all set to conclude with the final votes set to be cast today. After the conclusion of voting at 6:30 pm, various media outlets will begin to release the results of their exit polls on Saturday. The Election Commission had imposed a ban on the publication of exit polls from 7 am on April 19, 2024, until 6:30 pm on June 1.

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 - What Is An Exit Poll?

Exit polls offer an insight into the decisions made by voters by forecasting the results of the elections. The way opinion polls are conducted prior to elections, exit polls are post-election surveys. After leaving the voting place, voters are questioned about their vote in an exit survey. Please note that exit surveys have not always been correct.

Where To Watch Exit Polls?

News channels will start airing their predictions by 6:30 or 7 p.m. on Saturday. Additionally, these will be aired live on YouTube and other social media sites.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7

The election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls concluded on Thursday, paving the way for the seventh and last phase of voting on Saturday. 57 seats across seven states and one Union Territory goes to vote today, with a total of 904 candidates. On Saturday, polling will take place for 13 seats each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, all four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand, and one in Chandigarh.

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Decides To Skip Exit Polls Debate

As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections approach its conclusion, the Congress party has declared that it will not participate in debates on exit polls, which are scheduled to begin from June 1. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera announced this decision on Friday. He stated that the party sees no reason to engage in speculation and a battle for television ratings. He added that the Indian National Congress will not participate in debates on exit polls, but will join the debates after the election results are announced on June 4.

Pawan Khera posted on X, explaining the Congress party's decision not to participate in exit poll debates. He stated that the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be announced on June 4, and until then, the party sees no reason to engage in speculation and a battle for television ratings. He added that the Indian National Congress will happily participate in debates from June 4 onwards.

Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: SP's Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav appealed to party workers, officials, and candidates on Friday to stay alert and not be swayed by the BJP's exit polls. The SP leader also urged his followers not to be misled by the BJP's exit polls and to stay fully alert. He made a special appeal for them to remain vigilant, maintain their confidence, and remember their basic mantra of victory, voting, and caution. He encouraged them to celebrate the victory of the Constitution, democracy, and the people of the country only after receiving the certificate of victory.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases over a six-week period from April 19 to June 1. The first six phases of polling took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25.

Assembly Elections 2024

Assembly elections have also been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is witnessing simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.