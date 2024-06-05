Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: The BJP faced a significant setback in Rajasthan, similar to the losses it suffered in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. After securing all 25 seats in the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to win only 14 seats this time.

Conversely, the Congress Party, in alliance with 'INDIA,' performed well, capturing 11 out of the 25 seats. Notably, this is the first time in a decade that the Congress has secured seats in the state.

The spotlight in the Congress's success is on leader Sachin Pilot, who is being hailed as the 'hero' of the party's victory. The Congress won eight seats on its own, and it is noteworthy that five of these candidates are known to be Pilot's supporters. During the Rajasthan Lok Sabha elections, Pilot exerted significant effort, which paid off in the party's favor. His influence was particularly evident in the Dausa seat, where Congress candidate Muralilal Meena won by a margin of 237,340 votes.

Among all Congress candidates, Muralilal Meena achieved the largest victory margin. The Congress also secured wins in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Dholpur-Karauli, and Bharatpur, all considered Pilot's strongholds. This demonstrates that Pilot's supporters played a crucial role in the Congress's resurgence in Rajasthan. Pilot's hard work has clearly borne fruit.

In contrast, Ashok Gehlot's influence seemed to wane in this election. Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, faced a crushing defeat in the Jalore Lok Sabha seat, indicating a decline in the family's political stronghold.

The rise of Sachin Pilot and the fading influence of Gehlot mark a significant shift in Rajasthan's political landscape.