CPI(M)

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: CPI-M releases first list of 15 candidates

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) released its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: CPI-M releases first list of 15 candidates

KOLKATA: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) released its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The part has announced two names for Raigunj and Murshidabad constituencies. 

Mohammed Salim will contest from Raiganj while Badaruddoza Khan will contest Murshidabad. Both are sitting MPs from the respective constituencies. 

The announcements were made by CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose.

The Left party on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls, reported news agency PTI.

The party also left out student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from its first list, indicating that its seat-sharing talks with the RJD in Bihar has hit roadblocks.

According to ANI, the Left Front also set-up an 11-member election manifesto committee with party national council secretary D Raja as the convener.

