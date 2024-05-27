Close Call For Rahul Gandhi As Stage Collapses At Bihar Rally, Alert Misa Helps Congress Leader - Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a close call on Monday when a portion of the stage for one of his election rallies in Bihar collapsed. Gandhi was in Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to campaign for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, a candidate for the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat. Bharti was guiding Gandhi to his seat when he was observed battling with balance as a section of the makeshift stage fell. An alert Bharti instantly grabbed Gandhi's hand and helped him regain his balance, and they smiled as they assured frightened security staff who ran to help that the Congress leader was alright.

VIDEO | A portion of the stage set for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar's Paliganj collapsed as the Congress MP arrived with other party leaders. #LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/lDeQjTUnq6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2024

Here's What Rahul Said In Back-To-Back Rallies In Bihar

Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that if elected, the INDIA alliance would end the Agnipath plan for recruitment in the defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 in women's accounts each month. Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bakhtiyarpur (Patna Lok Sabha seat), Paliganj (Patliputra Lok Sabha seat), and Jagdishpur (Arrah) in Bihar, he claimed that Narendra Modi will be unable to become prime minister again due to a "storm" in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.



"There is a definite storm (toofan) in favour of the INDIA bloc throughout the country, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi will not be India's prime minister after June 4, he declared.

"When the INDIA bloc forms the government, the Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn," Gandhi stated at the Bakhtiyarpur rally. The initiative, proposed by the Narendra Modi government in 2022, envisages recruiting young troops, known as 'Agniveers' after appointment, on a contractual basis for four years and retiring 75% of them without the advantages enjoyed by those who were not engaged under this programme.



"If elected, the INDIA coalition will abandon the Agnipath proposal. Modi ji has converted soldiers into workers. The Centre has divided the Army into two categories: Agniveer and Others. If an Agniveer is harmed or martyred, he will not receive martyr status or compensation. "Why is this discrimination?" Gandhi spoke.



"He (Modi) calls him a true patriot but he insulted jawans by implementing the Agnipath scheme," claimed Gandhi. Taking a shot at the prime minister's'sent by God' remark, the Congress leader said, "After June 4, if ED asks Modi about corruption, he will say I don't know anything... I was told by God to do this." This is why he invented this story: he claims to be a divine messenger rather than a biological being. Did God send him to serve the billionaires?"

"He (the Prime Minister) has devised tactics to deflect people's attention away from serious issues. Gandhi stated, "Sometimes he talks about crocodile attacks, and sometimes he starts walking on the Ganga." Gandhi saidthat Modi had generated 22 billionaires, whereas the INDIA bloc government will generate crores of 'lakhpatis'.

While Congress leader Anshul Avijit is running for Patna Sahib Lok Sabha, RJD leader Misa Bharti is the Mahagathbandhan nominee for Pataliputra parliamentary constituency. Sudama Prasad, the sitting CPI (M-L) Liberation MLA from Tararai, is the Mahagathbandhan's nominee for the Arrah Lok Sabha seat. On June 1, the final phase of voting will be held in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat, and Jehanabad.