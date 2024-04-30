Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Date Changed For Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat, Voting On May 25

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday rescheduled the voting date of Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25.

This notification comes after several political parties of Jammu and Kashmir had approached the Election Commission requesting for rescheduling of polls to the seat because of adverse weather conditions.

The official notification informed that the polls will be held on May 25 in phase- 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Earlier, the ECI had scheduled the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in phase 3 on May 7.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | Election Commission of India revises the date of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency (J&K). Polling to now be held on 25th May instead of 7th May, as notified earlier. pic.twitter.com/uT1YyACWaG — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024

The Election Commission has also said that they have only revised the poll date for the Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu & Kashmir. All statutory processes including nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal are already over with 20 contesting candidates. Except for the polling date, no changes in any part of the schedule have been notified yet, as per ANI.

The prominent PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) is going to contest against NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad from Anantnag-Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir consist of five Lok Sabha seats and election for two constituencies is completed in phase 1 and phase 1.