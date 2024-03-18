Lok Sabha Elections 2024: National Conference Launches Election Campaign; Omar Abdullah Starts From Kulgam, Urges Against Betrayal

Kulgam: The National Conference initiated its election campaign, with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commencing his rally in Kulgam district. Addressing party workers in the Devsar area, Omar urged the populace to prevent those who betrayed them on August 5, 2019, from gaining power.

Omar emphasized that post the abrogation of Article 370, these elections hold paramount importance, serving as a platform to highlight the betrayal faced by Kashmir. He asserted their readiness to fight for their rights, utilizing their votes as a means of protest against those who infringed upon their identity.

Expressing disappointment over the non-concurrent scheduling of general elections, Omar attributed it to the current government's agenda of maintaining bureaucratic dominance.

Despite the delay, Omar expressed optimism regarding the timely completion of assembly elections, as promised by the Election Commission and anticipated by the Supreme Court.

Omar's address coincided with the death anniversary of esteemed National Conference leader Wali Mohammad Itu, underscoring the potential candidacy of Mian Altaf Hussain from South Kashmir. With the recent delimitation including Poonch and Rajouri areas in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Mian Altaf's influence among the Gujar Bakarwal and Pahari communities renders him a significant asset for the National Conference's electoral prospects.