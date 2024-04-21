A significant political development has unfolded in Kashmir, as Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone sought the support of Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari in North Kashmir for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, stressing the critical need to consolidate votes to counteract historical fragmentation that has favored the National Conference.

Speaking to media personnel at his residence office, Lone stated, "We must unite to accurately represent the majority's will in North Kashmir. We extend our hand to the Apni Party, seeking their pivotal support in Baramulla, just as we pledge to support them in Srinagar to thwart the forces that have consistently disregarded the Kashmiri people's valuable mandate."

Lone presented statistical analysis indicating that the National Conference lacks a dominant presence in North Kashmir. "Since 1975, barring the 1996 elections, an astonishing nine out of ten MPs from the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency have been affiliated with the NC," he noted, questioning the outcomes delivered by the NC.

Lone attributed this anomaly to vote fragmentation, lamenting, "Despite the NC's vote share plummeting from 65% in 1982 to a mere 29% in 2019, they still emerged victorious due to the division among anti-NC votes."

Highlighting the 2019 elections as a prime example, Lone revealed that although the NC secured only 133,426 votes out of the 455,999 cast, a significant 322,573 votes were cast against them.

"This indicates that the NC garnered a meager 29% of the vote, while a substantial 71% of voters rejected their mandate. Alarmingly, for every vote cast in their favor, 2.5 votes were cast against them. This injustice must cease," he declared.

Lone affirmed that the PC leadership had engaged in constructive discussions with Apni Party representatives, emphasizing their current focus on forging a strategic alliance with the Apni Party. Lone informed reporters that they will support the Apni Party in the Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies.