Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Police Commissioner Honours Retired Military Officers, Elderly Voters

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Noida: Amid the ongoing elections, retired military officers and senior voters received flowers from Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.  The commissioner  welcomed voters, including prominent individuals like retired Colonel Somdutt, who came to vote with his wife despite having undergone knee surgery, and Dr. JD Vasane, a wheelchair-bound resident of Jalvayu Vihar. Many people respected their will to take part in the election process in spite of physical obstacles.

Commissioner Singh also examined the polling places during her visit, evaluating the overall setup and security measures to guarantee a seamless and secure voting process for all voters. Singh honored the veterans of the armed forces while also interacting with other senior citizens and women, making sure they were receiving the support they required.

In her appeal to the citizens of Noida, Commissioner Singh emphasized the importance of voting, calling it a valuable right and responsibility. "Every vote contributes to shaping the future of our society, and it is crucial that everyone exercises this right with thoughtfulness and commitment," she stated.

 

