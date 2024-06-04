Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency WiseDelhi Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Delhi voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024:  Delhi comprises 7 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Delhi general election was conducted on 25 May during the 6th phase . Delhi is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Aam Aadmi Party and The Congress.

The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and INDIA alliance. According to Exit polls released,  BJP is likely to  win 5 seats whereas INDIA bloc ( AAP-Congress alliance) may gain maximum 2 seats. In the past elections, BJP clean swept other parties by winning all the 7 seats in Lok sabha elections.

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 J.P. Agarwal Chandni Chowk Delhi INC TBD TBD
2 Praveen Khandelwal Chandni Chowk Delhi BJP TBD TBD
3 Kuldeep Kumar East Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
4 Harsh Malhotra East Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
5 Somnath Bharti New Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
6 Bansuri Swaraj New Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
7 Manoj Tiwari North East Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
8 Kanhaiya Kumar North East Delhi Delhi INC TBD TBD
9 Yogendra Chandelia North West Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
10 Udit Raj North West Delhi Delhi INC TBD TBD
11 Ramvir Singh Bidhuri South Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
12 Sahi Ram South Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
13 Mahabal Mishra West Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
14 Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat West Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
