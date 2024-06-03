Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Vote Counting Time; How To Check Chunav Results On ECI Website On June 4?

The Lok Sabha election results 2024 for the 543 Parliamentary constituencies will be announced on June 4. There are around 8,360 Lok Sabha candidates in fray for these seats. The elections were held in seven phases- April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 26 and June 1. While there are a total of 96 crore voters, around 64 crore voters used their franchise. The majority mark is 272 Lok Sabha seats. Below are key details of the result day:

Lok Sabha Election Vote Counting Date, Time

The counting of votes will be taken up across India on June 4. The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM. Results and trends are typically updated throughout the day as the counting progresses.

Steps To Check Chunav Results On ECI Website:

Visit the Official ECI Website results.eci.gov.in

Click on Parliamentary Constituencies-543 and then you can check state-wise and constituency-wise result of the desired seat.

The results will be displayed in a tabulated format, showing the winning candidates, their constituencies, and the number of votes they received. You can also view detailed results by state, constituency, and party.

News Websites and TV Channels:

You can also check Lok Sabha election results 2024 in real time on Zee News English website and Zee News TV channel.

Social Media:

Follow the official social media handles of Zee News on Twitter and Facebook for real-time updates. By following these steps, you can easily stay updated with the latest results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.