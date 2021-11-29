Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal three farm laws, to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi: A bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha within minutes of introduction on Monday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 shortly afternoon on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands discussion on the Bill in the House pic.twitter.com/2QAyOAVGq1 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

The Opposition sought a debate on the bill and came to the well of the House raising slogans and banners. Speaker Om Birla said that he was ready for the debate provided there is order in the House.

As the opposition continued the protests, the Speaker announced the passage of the bill after a voice vote. He then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be brought in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2pm today: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (file photo) pic.twitter.com/LZeQi3DBWo — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

He also urged the Opposition to allow the passage of the bill without any "ruckus and disturbance" in the Upper House. "We want to give a message to the farmers across the country," he said.

Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests. The three `Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021` was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

