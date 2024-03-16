NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Lok Sabha Poll Dates Announcement Live: Election Commission Press Meet At 3PM; Check When Were Elections Held In 2019

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Announcemet Today: The election dates announcement will mark the implementation of the Mode Code of Conduct for the polls. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Poll Dates Announcement Live: Election Commission Press Meet At 3PM; Check When Were Elections Held In 2019 The EC team visited several states including Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.

Ending the wait for the festival of democracy, the Election Commission of India will announce the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates at 3pm today besides announcing the Assembly election dates for some states. In a post on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI".

The election dates announcement will mark the implementation of the Mode Code of Conduct for the polls. The Election Commission's decision to announce the poll dates comes after holding extensive talks with political parties across India. The EC team visited several states including Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation. It's likely that the poll body may announce the assembly dates for Jammu and Kashmir as well.

2019 Poll Dates

In 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23. The first phase of polls was held on April 11, the second on April 18, the third on April 23, the fourth on April 29, the fifth on May 6, the sixth on May 12 and the seventh on May 19. In 2019 polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

Campaign, Candidate List

Political parties have already started announcing candidate lists and their political campaign. While the BJP has released a list of 266 candidates so far, the Congress has announced 82 candidates. Other parties like Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Left have also announced several candidates for their respective states so far.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!