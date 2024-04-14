New Delhi: With the country poised for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on the electoral battlegrounds, including the vibrant discussions surrounding Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. Here, the BJP has put forth its seasoned leader, Anil Baluni, into the political fray. Baluni's candidacy has stirred considerable public interest, evident from pre-election surveys. Pauri, historically significant for Uttarakhand, has been a cradle of leadership, contributing five Chief Ministers to the state.

In this political fervour gripping Uttarakhand, the Pauri Lok Sabha seat remains a focal point. Since the election announcement, BJP's candidate, Anil Baluni, has been actively engaging with constituents, addressing their concerns and aspirations. Remarkably, prevailing political dynamics overwhelmingly favour Baluni in Pauri Garhwal, solidifying his standing as a beloved leader among the populace.

Electoral Dynamics Favour BJP In Pauri Garhwal

The pulse of the electorate, as reflected in the survey conducted by Matrize News Communication, underscores Baluni's ascendancy. BJP's vote share is on an upward trajectory, while Congress faces a decline. Pauri Lok Sabha encompasses 14 assembly constituencies, each pivotal in shaping the electoral landscape. Examining the projected voter turnout across these constituencies provides insights into the shifting political tides leading up to the elections.

According to Matrize News Communication's survey data, the BJP is projected to receive 65.02% of the vote in the Badrinath assembly constituency, with Congress expected to secure 30.09%. Other parties are estimated to receive 3.09% of the vote. Similarly, in Tharali, the BJP's projected vote share stands at 66.08%, compared to Congress's 28.07%. In Karnaprayag, the BJP is expected to lead with 71.07% of the vote, while Congress trails with 25.04%. Notably, across all three constituencies, the BJP's vote share appears to be on the rise, while Congress faces a decline.