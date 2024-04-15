New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi is a 'mastermind of the biggest extortion scheme' that represents connections with companies who purchased electoral bonds for the BJP.

During a short interaction with the media, the Congress leader took a jibe at PM Modi's interview with a news agency and said that Modi is trying to do damage control through the interview as his lies about electoral bonds have been exposed.

"The important thing in electoral bond is- names and dates. When you carefully see the names and dates you will know that when they gave the electoral bond, right after that contract was given to them or the CBI inquiry was withdrawn against them. Prime Minister is caught here that's why he is giving an interview to ANI. This is the biggest extortion scheme in the world and PM Modi is the mastermind of it," Gandhi said.

#WATCH | On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to ANI, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The important thing in electoral bond is- names and dates. If you see the names and dates you will know that when they (donors) gave the electoral bond, right after that contract was… pic.twitter.com/CiJhdW8pYD — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Rahul Gandhi further added that all prominent contracts were given to those donors immediately after the BJP received funds in the form of electoral bonds.

"Ask the PM to explain that one day CBI inquiry starts and immediately after that they get the money and immediately after that CBI inquiry is scrapped. Big contracts, infrastructure contracts- the company gives money and immediately after that they are given the contract. The truth is it is extortion and PM Modi has masterminded it," he said.

In an interview with ANI, Modi said that the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations.

He said of the 16 companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties who are standing against the BJP in the Lok Sabha Polls.