Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visits Tirumala temple, prays for global peace, prosperity

Tirumala: For the peace and prosperity of the entire world, I prayed to Lord Balaji to shower his blessings on humanity, said the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla on Tuesday (August 17).

The Speaker, who is on a two-day visit to the famous pilgrim centre, had ‘darshan’ of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple along with his family.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram, he was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

After ‘darshan’, Birla was rendered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with ‘Theertha Prasadams’ and a laminated photo of the Lord by TTD Chairman.

Speaking to media outside the temple, Birla said, "I have immense faith in Lord Venkateswara and with his blessings, India will soon emerge as a powerful nation in the entire world and also prayed to give all of us enough strength to further boost our Democracy and fulfill all the aspirations of people in the best possible manner.”

Among other important dignitaries who accompanied the Birla included MPs Gurumurthy, Vijaysai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and others.

Om Birla
Chhattisgarh reports 32 per cent decline in number of malnourished children in two years

