YV Subba Reddy sworn in as TTD chairman at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: YV Subba Reddy was sworn in as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board at the ‘Bangaru vakili’ inside the Srivari temple on Wednesday (August 11).

Speaking to the media after taking the oath, Reddy said that the programs earlier approved by the Board which could not be implemented due to COVID-19 will be pursued and implemented in the coming days.

“I was grateful for another opportunity to serve Sri Venkateswara Swami and also thank AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the same,” Reddy said.

Spiritual and dharmic programs launched by TTD for the health and prosperity of humanity in the last two years will be continued as soon as the pandemic ends, he said.

While speaking to Zee Media exclusively, Reddy said, “It is a memorable experience of two years of my tenure as TTD Trust Board Chairman. No words to describe my divine experience.”

He said that the Board is planning to bring electronic buses for transporting pilgrims from Tirupati to Tirumala to avoid diesel and petrol in order to check pollution.

The event was attended by several prominent figures of the state including Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy, other ministers and MLAs. Former TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor of TMC, Abhinaya Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharmareddy and other officials were also present.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday reappointed Reddy who is Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, as the chairman of TTD Board.

