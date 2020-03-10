हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi riot

Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi riots on Wednesday

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in the house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi".

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will discuss the Delhi riots on Wednesday under Rule 193 of the house proceedings which means there will be no voting after the debate. The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the house`s functioning but the government maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi.

Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker suspended 7 Congress MPs for the rest of the session.

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in the house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi".

Apart from this, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of the MP turmoil while senior leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.

