Loni Assembly Election results 2022 (Loni Vidhan Sabha Natija 2022): BJP's Nand Kishor Gurjar wins against RLD's Madan Bhaiya

Loni Election results 2022: The counting for the assembly election for Loni Vidhan sabha seat has concluded. The fight here was between BJP's Nand Kishor Gurjar, RLD's Madan Bhaiya, INC's Mohd Yamin Malik and BSP's Akil. Nand Kishor Gurjar won by 8,676 vote margin.

Loni Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Loni Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

BJP's Nand Kishor Gurjar has won by over 8,000 seats now.

Loni Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates

Candidates who contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Loni: Nand Kishore Gurjar (BJP), Madan Bhaiya (RLD), Mohd Yamin Malik (INC), Akil (BSP), Ranjeeta Dhama (independent), Sachin Kumar Sharma (AAP), Amit Kumar (Hindusthan Nirman Dal), Mehtab (AIMIM), Jai Prakash Dube (Subhashwadi Bharatiya Samaj Party), Dilshad (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha).

BJP candidate for Loni Assembly Elections

BJP fielded Nand Kishor Gurjar who is eyeing a second term in Loni. He is the sitting MLA from Loni. In the 2017 election, he defeated Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Zakir Ali and Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Madan Bhaiya. He was looking to repeat his 2017 feat and managed to do that succesfully.

RLD-SP candidate for Loni Assembly Elections

The RLD-SP alliance fielded the four-time MLA Madan Bhaiya. Madan Bhaiya, who said that his focus will be on development and brotherhood, will look to change his poll fate. In 2012, Bhaiya lost to the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate after he contested from the Loni seat. In the 2017 elections, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nand Kishor Gurjar. He lost.

BSP candidate for Loni Assembly Elections

BSP fielded Akil from Loni. In 2017, BSP had fielded Zakir Ali from the seat, which went to BJP’s Nand Kishor Gurjar.

Congress candidate for Loni Assembly Elections

Mohd Yamin Malik contested from the Loni seat, representing the Congress party.

