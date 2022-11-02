‘Looks like Ashok Gehlot is going the Ghulam Nabi Azad way’: Sachin Pilot on PM Modi praising Rajasthan CM

JAIPUR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has raised suspicion over the former eventually leaving the party like party stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azab, who too earned praise from the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters, Pilot called the PM praising his worst critic and political rival Ashok Gehlot as a serious matter and an interesting development.

"...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot yesterday) very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development yesterday. Shouldn't be taken lightly..."

#WATCH | Rajasthan Cong MLA Sachin Pilot says, "...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y'day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development y'day. Shouldn't be taken lightly..." pic.twitter.com/QBknOLVWJT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Pilot, the former Rajasthan CM, also said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will take disciplinary action against state Congress MLAs for turning out for the September 25 CLP meet that triggered a big political crisis.

“As far as Rajasthan is concerned, a CLP meet called on September 25 couldn't be held. AICC considered it a matter of indiscipline...Rules are the same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred & replies were given, action should be taken. I believe party chief Kharge will take a decision soon,” Pilot told reporters.

The cautious remarks from Pilot on Gehlot came a day after PM Modi praised the Rajasthan CM as one of the senior-most chief ministers of any state and an experienced politician.

Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing an event in Banswara during which he recalled that the two worked in past without any discord. The Prime Minister also hailed Gehlot as one of the senior-most Chief Ministers in the country and an experienced politician.

“Ashok Ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok Ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the gathering at Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ in Banswara, Rajasthan.

During his speech, PM Modi also regretted that the struggle & sacrifice of tribal communities didn't get their rightful place in history written after Independence. “Today, the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake. India's past, present & future is not complete without the tribal community,” the PM said in Banswara.

“Every step of our freedom struggle, pages of history are filled with tribal valour,” the Prime Minister said. Responding to his speech, Gehlot said that PM Modi gets respect globally because he is the PM of a country where democracy is deep-rooted.

Gehlot said that when PM Narendra Modi goes abroad he receives great honour. because he`s the PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. "When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them..." Gehlot said during the event “Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha,” which recalled the 1913 Mangarh massacre.

Besides Gehlot, Prime Minister Modi earlier shared the dais with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during the event

The Prime Minister also declared the Mangarh Dham in the Banswara district of Rajasthan as a national monument. It was here that the British forces - on November 17, 1913 - gunned down more than 1,500 people of the Bhil tribal community.

Present on the dais today were also the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister recalled serving the region of Mangarh which is part of Gujarat and informed that Govind Guru spent the last years of his life here, and his energy and knowledge can still be felt in the soil of this land.

The Prime Minister remembered that the entire area which was a barren land earlier got transformed with greenery after he urged everyone via the platform of Van Mahotsav. He thanked the tribal community for selflessly working for the campaign.