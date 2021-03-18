TV ka 'Ram' Arun Govil joins BJP

New Delhi: Arun Govil famous for his portrayal as Lord Ram in Ramayana TV series, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (March 17, 2021) at its party office in Delhi.

Actor Arun Govil joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP pic.twitter.com/eiI1aCdRRt — BJP (@BJP4India) March 18, 2021

The actor joins the BJP ranks just ahead of the schedules assembly elections in four states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry.

The TV series is one the most successful in the Indian television history that made actors Govil, Deepika Chikhali, and Sunil Lahri, who essayed roles of Sita and Lakshman, respectively, overnight stars.

Govil started his career in Hindi films in the year 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with other hits like 'Sawan Ko Aane Do' and 'Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin'.