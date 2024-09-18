Advertisement
DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'Lot Of Attempts To Harm Him...': AAP On Kejriwal Moving Out Of Official Residence

AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced Kejriwal will leave his official residence, giving up facilities and security to live as a commoner.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Image: ANI

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind will move out of his official residence in the national capital's Civil Lines area within a week.

While conducting a press conference, Singh stated that Kejriwal would also give up all the facilities he enjoyed as the chief minister.

"Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a chief minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people...,' Singh said, PTI reported. 

The AAP MP further stated that they tried to convince him, emphasising that there had been attempts to harm him.

"We tried to persuade him, saying a lot of attempts to harm him physically have taken place in the past but he was not deterred. He said, 'I have lived in jail for six months, God saved me then, God will save me now,'" Singh said, PTI reported. 

Kejriwal, along with a delegation of AAP legislators, visited the L-G Secretariat to submit his resignation on Tuesday. He officially claims the formation of a new government in Delhi under Atishi's leadership.

The AAP leader said it was yet to be decided where Kejriwal will live.

