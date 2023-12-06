Love Across Borders: Pakistani Woman Arrives In India To Marry Kolkata Man

This is another case of love transcending all boundaries. Javeria Khanum, a Pakistani woman, is all set to marry her fiance Sameer Khan, who is a resident of Kolkata. This is another instance of a cross-border love story where Khanum legally crossed over into India through the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday.

A Karachi resident, Khanum crossed over into the Indian side from Attari in Amritsar district where she was welcomed by her fiance and some members of his family to the beats of 'dhol'. It was no easy journey for the lovers. Khanum's two previous visa application requests were reportedly rejected and then the Covid pandemic stalled their plans. After almost five years of waiting, she has now been granted a 45-day visa to tie the knot with her fiance.

"I am extremely happy and wish to convey my special thanks to the Government of India for granting me a stay here. We have been in a relationship for the past five years. We were trying to secure a visa for a long time and finally, it happened. I have been granted a 45-day visa," Khanum told ANI.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: A Pakistani woman, Javeria Khanum arrived in India (at the Attari-Wagah border) to marry her fiancé Sameer Khan, a Kolkata resident. She was welcomed in India to the beats of 'dhol'.



She says, "I am extremely happy...I want to convey my special thanks… pic.twitter.com/E0U00TIYMX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

In a similar love story, earlier, a Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, had crossed over to India to move in with Sachin Meena whom she befriended over an online game and eventually fell for. However, the central Intelligence agencies sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Haider, who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan's Karachi.

A senior official confirmed that the agencies were alerted to Haider's illegal and unauthorised passage to India to marry and move in with her partner and sought a detailed report from the SSB and UP Police. The couple subsequently started living together in Greater Noida. However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering illegal immigrants.

(With ANI inputs)