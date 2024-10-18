Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808744https://zeenews.india.com/india/love-jihad-up-man-arrested-for-raping-woman-forcing-her-to-convert-to-islam-2808744.html
NewsIndia
LOVE JIHAD

Love Jihad? UP Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Forcing Her To Convert To Islam

The 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint against Asif on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 06:45 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Love Jihad? UP Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Forcing Her To Convert To Islam

SAHARANPUR: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and forcing a Dalit woman to convert to Islam, police said. The 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint against Asif on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said. In her complaint, she said that the accused had blackmailed, raped and recorded a video of her, Jain said.

"The accused had also allegedly forced the woman to convert her religion," the officer said. A case was registered against Asif under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nakud police station, he said.

Based on a tip-off, Asif was arrested from Ambehta Peer Tiraha Gangoh road here, he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK