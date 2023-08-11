From a chance encounter arranged by a mutual friend to co-founding one of India's most iconic IT companies, Sudha and Narayana's love story is a testament to the transformative power of shared dreams and aspirations. Recently, Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy on a talk show shared her memory of her first encounter with Narayan Murthy.

Candidly discussing her marital relationship with Narayan Murthy, Sudha Murthy reminisced about the initial encounter with her husband. Similar to many love stories, a mutual friend, Prasanna, the Chief Marketing Officer at Wipro, played a role in bringing them together. Sudha Murty humorously recounted, "There existed a friend in my circle named Prasanna, who presented me with a book daily, embellished with Narayana Murthy's name on the opening page, accompanied by the names of diverse places – 'Narayana Murthy Istanbul,' 'Narayana Murthy Peshawar.' I remember pondering, is this Narayan Murthy character an international bus conductor?"

Sudha Murthy also expressed how she had an imagined Narayan Murthy in her head that was totally different from what he looked like in her first meeting with him. “(When I was first about to meet him) I thought he would look like a film’s hero, dashing and handsome, but when he opened the door, I thought who is this person, this little kid?” Well, not all love stories are love at first sight, though she thinks it was so from his side.



Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's journey is a remarkable tale of how destiny brought two like-minded individuals together, propelling them to create an indelible mark on the world. Beyond their professional achievements, their partnership exemplified the power of collaboration, compassion, and a shared commitment to driving positive change.