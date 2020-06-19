हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Low-intensity earthquake hits Haryana's Rohtak again, second in two days

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.3-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning, according to National Centre for Seismology. 

Low-intensity earthquake hits Haryana&#039;s Rohtak again, second in two days
Representational Image

Rohtak: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.3-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning, according to National Centre for Seismology. 

The earthquake took place 15 km ESE (east-southeast) of Rohtak in Haryana at 5:37 am on Friday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 kilometres. 

This is the second consecutive earthquake near Rohtak, as on Thursday an earthquake measuring 2.1 on Richter scale occurred at 4.18 am. 

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures. Several low-intensity earthquakes have been hitting the national capital and surrounding regions since April. 

On May 29, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale the earthquake, with a depth of 3.3 kilometres, had its epicentre 16-kilometre east-southeast of Rohtak. The tremors had prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties was reported in the incident.

Tags:
EarthquakeEarthquake todayRohtakHaryanaDelhiNCRtremors
Next
Story

Chennai under 12-day lockdown from Friday; experts say 'need more planning'
  • 3,66,946Confirmed
  • 12,237Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M52S

DNA analysis of Congress' take on border issues with China