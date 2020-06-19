Low-intensity earthquake hits Haryana's Rohtak again, second in two days

Rohtak: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.3-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake took place 15 km ESE (east-southeast) of Rohtak in Haryana at 5:37 am on Friday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 kilometres.

This is the second consecutive earthquake near Rohtak, as on Thursday an earthquake measuring 2.1 on Richter scale occurred at 4.18 am.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures. Several low-intensity earthquakes have been hitting the national capital and surrounding regions since April.

On May 29, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale the earthquake, with a depth of 3.3 kilometres, had its epicentre 16-kilometre east-southeast of Rohtak. The tremors had prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties was reported in the incident.