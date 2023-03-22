topStoriesenglish2586770
Low Intensity Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Again, Epicentre In West Delhi

A low intenity earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening at 4.42 pm, a day after magnitude 6.6 quake struck North India.

New Delhi: A low intenity earthquake jolted Delhi on Wednesday evening at 4.42 pm, a day after magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted the national capital. According to the National Centre For Seismology, the epicenter of this earthquake was West Delh and the depth was five kilometers. "The intensity of the earthquake is recorded 2.7 on the richter scale," it said. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage.

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Struck North India On Tuesday

Earlier on Tuesday, strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. 

Panicked residents fled buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 p.m. and was felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The powerful temblor made hundreds of people rush out of their homes and come out on the streets in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Jaipur and other cities.

Talking to news agency PTI, a Noida resident said he first noticed the dining table shaking. "Soon after we saw that the fans were also shaking. The earthquake was strong in terms of intensity and stayed for a longer period," the resident of Hyde Park society in Noida said.

A cab owner in Delhi said he felt the earthquake while he was waiting for passengers.
"I was waiting for passengers and suddenly my car started shaking. I immediately shouted and told my friends about it," said cab owner Ramesh Pawar, who was near Connaught Place in central Delhi.

Jyoti, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi, said she was watching television when she suddenly saw the TV and sofa were shaking.

Initially, she ignored it but when her husband alerted her, she and her family members rushed out of their home.

"I ignored it initially but as soon as my husband alerted, I felt the earthquake too. This time it was strong and the sofa I was sitting on started shaking a bit. We rushed outside our home. Thankfully, we are on the ground floor, so in such situations, we have an easy escape," she said.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake was felt strongly in neighouring Pakistan's capital Islamabad and several cities across the country. But so far no loss to life or property has been reported.

An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people in Pakistan.

 

