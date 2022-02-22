Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh. An earthquake occurred around 8:35 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. More details are awaited.

Earlier, on February 18, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had hit Rajasthan`s Jaipur. An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

