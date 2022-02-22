हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh
Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh. An earthquake occurred around 8:35 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. More details are awaited.

Earlier, on February 18, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had hit Rajasthan`s Jaipur. An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeTremorearthquake magnitudeLadakh earthquakeLadakh
Next
Story

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced on rbi.org.in, details here

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Executive order to stop Russia