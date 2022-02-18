Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Rajasthan's Jaipur

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Friday (February 18, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Rajasthan`s Jaipur. An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred 92km northwest of Jaipur, Rajasthan at around 8.01 am today, as per National Center for Seismology. pic.twitter.com/AM2reScGrf — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake.

More details are awaited.

