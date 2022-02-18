हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Rajasthan's Jaipur

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Rajasthan's Jaipur
Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Friday (February 18, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Rajasthan`s Jaipur. An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. 

More details are awaited.

