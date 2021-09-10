हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Low key celebration of festivals should be encouraged to avoid spread, says ICMR amid COVID-19 third wave fear

"Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practised," said ICMR Director-General. 

Low key celebration of festivals should be encouraged to avoid spread, says ICMR amid COVID-19 third wave fear
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), ahead of major festivals beginning with Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Dusshera, has urged people to go in for low-key celebrations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Centre also said that the country is still in the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava, while addressing a ministry of health and family welfare briefing, said that people also should also practice responsible travel instead of aggressive revenge travel.

"Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practised," said Bhargava. 

Meanwhile, ahead of the festivals, several state governments including Tamil nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and the government of Union Territory Delhi have issued orders restricting the public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

ALSO READ | Mumbai imposes Section 144 from Sept 10-19 to curb Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations amid COVID-19 flare up

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan added to the concerns and said that 60.98 percent of the total active COVID-19 cases in India were from Kerala and of the 43,263 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, over 32,000 cases are from Kerala. 

"The overall declining trend is a little less than 50 percent which was there in the first wave. We`re are still witnessing 2nd surge; it`s not over,” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. 

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu extends ban on festivals, political, religious gatherings till Oct 31, says they can become COVID-19 ‘super spreaders’

India on Friday recorded 34,973 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,31,74,954. The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 people succumbing to COVID-19, out of which Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report maximum number of infections daily, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusFestival season2021 Ganesh ChaturthiDussheraICMR
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for Bhabanipur seat today, poll on September 30

Must Watch

PT8M51S

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from 10 to 19 September