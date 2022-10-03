NewsIndia
Low pressure formed, light to moderate rainfall expected in Odisha in next 2 days: IMD

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards to Andhra Pradesh coast during the next two days," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast light to moderate rainfall in Odisha in the next two days as a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal was formed.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal, the low-pressure area was formed, it said.

Apart from the low pressure formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards to Andhra Pradesh coast during the next two days," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at most places in Odisha till 8.30 AM on October 5, it said.

The IMD issued a yellow warning at isolated places over the coastal and southern districts of the state, where heavy rainfall is very likely to occur.

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Koraput are the districts where the downpour is expected.

Many places in Odisha received significant rainfall in the last 24 hours with higher precipitation recorded at Jamsolaghat (seven cm) in Mayurbhanj and Bhanjnagar (six cm) in Ganjam.

