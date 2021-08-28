Low-pressure forms off Andhra coast, widespread rains likely in state on weekend

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday (August 28, 2021) said a low pressure has formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

"As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of August 28 at 8 a.m. under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast, a low pressure area has formed," an APSDMA official said.

The state disaster management department also revealed that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric level and is tilting southwards with height.

With this, the officials said that the state is likely going to witness fairly widespread rainfall activity, including heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, IMD has also issued orange alert for six districts of Kerala on August 28 and 29 and forecast extremely heavy rainfall.

"The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala," the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

(With IANS inputs)

