हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rainfall

Low-pressure forms off Andhra coast, widespread rains likely in state on weekend

"As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of August 28 at 8 a.m. under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast, a low pressure area has formed," an APSDMA official said.

Low-pressure forms off Andhra coast, widespread rains likely in state on weekend
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday (August 28, 2021) said a low pressure has formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

"As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of August 28 at 8 a.m. under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast, a low pressure area has formed," an APSDMA official said.

The state disaster management department also revealed that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric level and is tilting southwards with height.

With this, the officials said that the state is likely going to witness fairly widespread rainfall activity, including heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, IMD has also issued orange alert for six districts of Kerala on August 28 and 29 and forecast extremely heavy rainfall.

"The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala," the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RainfallRainsAndhra PradeshAndhra rainsBay of Bengal
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu's DMK government adopts resolution urging Centre to withdraw new farm laws

Must Watch

PT1M2S

America strikes ISIS with drones