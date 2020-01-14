Low visibility hits rail traffic, 15 trains running late in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: Movement of several trains in the Northern Railway region has been affected due to fog. At least 15 Delhi-bound trains would be running late on Tuesday (January 14) by about two to six hours due to inclement weather conditions.

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, as many as 15 Delhi-bound trains are running late, including Malda-Delhi Jn Farakka Express (13483) by six hours, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express (12615) by 5 hours, Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express (12225) by four hours 45 minutes, Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707) by four hours, and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801).

On Monday, at least 15 Delhi-bound trains were running late by about two to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

The trains like Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express (12723), Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express (12427), Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express (12621), Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express (12381) and Dibrugarh Delhi Jn Brahmputra Mail (15955) were badly affected due to bad weather.

Severe fog on Sunday had delayed the movement of as many as 19 Delhi-bound trains by one to five hours in several parts of northern India. Earlier on Saturday, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog.

Notably, the national capital on Monday witnessed fog and `very poor` air quality as it remained cloudy, with the weather office predicting showers during the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius. A Western Disturbance has given rise to a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and Pakistan between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level, the Met reportedly said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 356.