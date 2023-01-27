Lucknow Building Collapse: 6-Year-Old boy Saves his Life Using tip From Doraemon-Nobita Cartoon

The tragic Lucknow building collapse case has raised a question about the building's quality and an FIR has already been lodged. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) yesterday retrieved a body of a woman, 48 hours after the collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow's Hazratganj. The SDRF said that the woman's body found while removing the debris from Alaya's apartment is identified as 42-year-old Shabana Khatoon who was the resident of the apartment's flat number 201 the relatives informed. With this, the toll of death in the case has risen to four.

In the meantime, the surprising good news was received as the SDRF was able to rescue a six-year-old boy from the debris. The boy was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he is said to be doing well. The boy reportedly informed that he saved his life by hiding under the bed, an idea that he learnt from the Doraemon-Nobita cartoon series. He said that in one of the episodes, Doraemon had told Nobita to take shelter under a bed or table in case of an earthquake.

The boy said that when he realised that the building was shaking, he took shelter under the bed thinking that it was an earthquake.

On the other hand, the SDRF team further informed that on Tuesday bodies of three women were found during the rescue operation. So far, 16 people have been rescued from the debris created after the Alaya Apartment Building collapsed in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams to the spot. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment immediately.

The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway. Uttar Police registered an FIR against three people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Nawazish Shahid, Mohammad Tariq and Fahad Yazdani, the police said. As per the police, the search is underway to nab the other two accused. The FIR has been lodged by senior sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwiwedi. The case has been registered under sections 308, 323, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the allegations, the construction was done without passing the map, and substandard materials were used in the construction. The three are also accused of cheating people in the greed of earning money. The police have said that the people complained of the building shaking due to the construction work going on with drilling machines. (With agency inputs)