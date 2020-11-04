Luhri Hydro Power project a big gift to people of Himachal Pradesh from PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (November 4) hailed the Centre for giving its nod to 210MW Luhri Hydro Power Project worth Rs 1810 crores on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh. Shah termed this project as a big gift to the people of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, the Home Minister said, "Big gift to the people of Himachal from PM @NarendraModi. As Modi govt has approved 210MW Luhri Hydro Power Project worth Rs 1810 crores in today's cabinet. This clean energy project will help in reducing pollution and generating huge employment opportunities in the region."

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,810 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydropower project on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh.

An official statement said, "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment of Rs 1,810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh." This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually, it added.

The project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from the government of India and the state government. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) of this project was signed with the Government of Himachal Pradesh during 'Rising Himachal, Global Investor Meet', held in November 2019.

The government is also supporting this project by providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing power tariff. The Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project shall be commissioned within a span of 62 months, it said.

The construction activities of the project will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2,000 persons and will contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the state, the statement said, adding that the project affected families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh will benefit from free power worth around Rs 1,140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during the project life cycle of 40 years.