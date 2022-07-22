NewsIndia
'Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo': Azam Khan's hilarious take on Lucknow's Lulu Mall row, video goes viral

A controversy erupted after a video went viral in which some people were seen offering namaz inside the Lulu Mall. The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10. 

  • Lucknow's newly opened Lulu Mall has been in news ever since its inauguration
  • Now, Azam Khan has taken a swipe at the Lulu Mall row
  • The SP leader said that he has never visited any mall ever in his life

Moradabad: Amid the ongoing row over Lucknow`s newly inaugurated Lulu Mall, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday took a hilarious dig at the controversy and said that he never visited any mall ever.  "I have not seen Lulu or Lolu. I have not gone to any mall. What is this Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo...?" the senior SP leader asked.

 

 

Taking note of the Lulu Mall row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pulled up the administration and directed them to take strict action against the miscreants who create a nuisance. His remarks came after a video sparked a controversy in which some people were seen offering namaz inside the Lulu mall and protests followed.

CM Yogi also stressed that a shopping mall should or a business establishment should not be a political breeding ground. Earlier on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people from Lucknow`s Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall`s entry gate. On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall. The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10. 

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers. "Lulu Mall respects all the religions and any kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said. 

 

