Four men, who were arrested by Lucknow Police for allegedly offering namaz inside the premises of Lulu Mall in the city last week, have been sent to 15-day judicial custody. They were arrested based on an FIR registered by the police on the basis of a complaint by the mall authorities last week. The Lucknow Police, who didn't seek police custody remand of the four accused, are now trying to identify the rest of the accused in the case.

Earlier, police also issued a press note rejecting reports that the eight people who were caught on camera offering namaz in Lulu Mall on July 12, were non-Muslims. Misleading news was circulated on social media claiming that three out of the four people arrested on July 15 were the namazis in the July 12 incident, the police said.

Three men- Saroh Nath Yogi, Krishna Kumar Pathak, and Gaurav Goswami were arrested on July 15 for allegedly trying to perform a puja and another Muslim man, Arshad Ali, was arrested for trying to offer namaz.