NewsIndia
LULU MALL

Lulu Mall Row Update: Three men arrested for trying to perform PUJA, one for offering NAMAZ

Lulu Mall Namaz Controversy: Three men Saroh Nath Yogi, Krishna Kumar Pathak, and Gaurav Goswami were arrested on July 15 for allegedly trying to perform a puja and another Muslim man, Arshad Ali, was arrested for trying to offer namaz.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Four men, who were arrested have been sent to 15-day judicial custody.
  • They were arrested based on an FIR registered by the police on the basis of a complaint by the mall authorities
  • The Lucknow Police is now trying to identify the rest of the accused in the case.

Trending Photos

Lulu Mall Row Update: Three men arrested for trying to perform PUJA, one for offering NAMAZ

Four men, who were arrested by Lucknow Police for allegedly offering namaz inside the premises of Lulu Mall in the city last week, have been sent to 15-day judicial custody. They were arrested based on an FIR registered by the police on the basis of a complaint by the mall authorities last week. The Lucknow Police, who didn't seek police custody remand of the four accused, are now trying to identify the rest of the accused in the case.

Earlier, police also issued a press note rejecting reports that the eight people who were caught on camera offering namaz in Lulu Mall on July 12, were non-Muslims. Misleading news was circulated on social media claiming that three out of the four people arrested on July 15 were the namazis in the July 12 incident, the police said.

Also Read: Lulu Mall Namaz Row: Meet the owner of the mall who was awarded with Padma Shri by Manmohan Singh Government

Three men- Saroh Nath Yogi, Krishna Kumar Pathak, and Gaurav Goswami were arrested on July 15 for allegedly trying to perform a puja and another Muslim man, Arshad Ali, was arrested for trying to offer namaz.

Lulu MallNamazYogi Adityanathlulu mall lucknowHanuman ChalisaLucknow police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?