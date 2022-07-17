Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Lulu Mall in the capital Lucknow on 10 July. Located in Golf City on the banks of Atal Bihari Bajpayee Path (Martyr Path) of Lucknow, this mall built at a cost of Rs 2 thousand crore in 22 lakh square feet is being called the biggest mall of Uttar Pradesh. There is also a large food court inside the mall, which houses 15 great restaurants and 25 brand outlets that can accommodate 1600 people at a time. An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched inside the mall by the end of the year. Equipped with all facilities, the mall has multi-level parking, in which more than 3 thousand vehicles can be parked at a time.

Lulu Mall: Meet the Owner

Yusuf Ali MA, owner of UAE-based Lulu Group, hails from Thrissur district of Kerala. He founded Lulu Hypermarket in the year 2000. At present, Yusuf Ali is now a citizen of UAE. His group works at a Mall chain. Lucknow is the fourth city in India where the group has opened its Mall. Earlier Lulu Group Mall have been opened in Kochi, Bangalore and Thiruvananthapuram. His group currently operates businesses in 22 countries in the Middle East, Americas and Europe. Yusuf Ali is the richest Indian NRI living in UAE.

Stand with India in times of crisis

Yusuf Ali moved to Abu Dhabi in 1973. Now he is counted among the top businessmen there. Yusuf Ali is known for his business as well as charity. From the earthquake in Gujarat to the tsunami and the floods in Kerala, he has donated large sums of money many times. The annual turnover of his group is $8 billion and he has given employment to about 57 thousand people.

Awarded With Padma Shri by UPA Govt

In 2021, Yusuf Ali was awarded Abu Dhabi's highest civilian award. He was presented the award by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Yusuf Ali has also been appointed as the Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Apart from this, Yusuf Ali has also been awarded Padma Shri and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Helicopter crash narrowly survived

In 2021, a helicopter carrying Lulu Group chief MA Yusuf Ali and his wife crashed. This accident happened in Kerala. However, Yusuf Ali and his wife narrowly escaped in this accident.

57,000 Employment Opportunity

Let us tell you that Yusuf Ali was born on 15 November 1955 in a Muslim family in Kerala. He moved to Abu Dhabi at the age of 18 to take over his uncle's retail business. Yusuf Ali was ranked 38th in the Forbes India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $5 billion. The Lulu Group, which operates in 42 countries, has an annual turnover of $8 billion and employs more than 57,000 people in this group.

Lulu Mall: Specialty

The mall has 15 fine restaurants and cafes to suit the diverse tastes of visitors and a spacious food court with 25 brand outlets that can accommodate 1600 people. Lulu Mall will also be a wedding shopping area with the best jewelery, fashion and premium watch brands in Lucknow. The 11 screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. The mall will be equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3000 vehicles.