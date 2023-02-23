Luxury Items Seized From Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Jail Cell, Leaked CCTV Video Shows Him 'Crying' - Watch

New Delhi: A CCTV video of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore surfaced on Thursday. The video is of a raid in Sukesh's cell by jail administration. In the video, luxury goods seized from Sukesh's cell during the raid can be seen. The conman can be seen crying and wiping his tears in the video. News agency ANI has released this video quoting Mandoli Jail Administration. "The Jail Authority will conduct an enquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," news agency ANI quoted prison officials as saying.

#WATCH | Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell.



(Source: Mandoli Jail Administration) pic.twitter.com/Fr77ZAsGbF February 23, 2023

Sukesh(32) was arrested for duping Rs 200 crore by the Delhi police. He has more than 20 cases registered against him across the country. He came into the limelight in 2017, when he was arrested for duping the Sasikala camp of the AIADMK in lieu of getting them the two leaves party symbol.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had recovered around Rs 1.25 crore in cash from his room in the capital. In 2021, Sukesh cheated Religare promoter Shivendra Mohan Singh's wife of Rs 200 crores to get him out of jail.

The investigation into Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case has thrown several celebrities in the limelight including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh, Arusha Patil and Chahatt Khanna.