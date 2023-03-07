'Lying With Straight Face': Congress Slams BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Over Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

New Delhi: Reacting to BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's comments in the UK, the Congress on Tuesday accused him of lying "with a straight face," twisting, and distorting the truth. The Congress launched its assault when Prasad, a former Union minister, attacked Gandhi for his criticism of the RSS and the situation of democracy in India (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). The BJP leader`s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi in the UK said, "Why Europe and the US - the defenders of democracies were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India has come undone?" At a press conference, the BJP leader accused Gandhi of seeking the intervention of Europe and the US in India, and said he has gone against the consensus in India against any interference in its internal affairs by foreign powers.

"Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad is doing what he and his Supremo do best-- distort, twist, defame and lie with a straight face," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Tagging a media report on Prasad's remarks at the presser, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said on Twitter, "There is nothing more amusing than watching an unemployed leader of a ruling party trying to seek relevance and re-employment."

"Those who have a full time job of twisting statements of opposition leaders forget their own favourite slogan 'Ab Kii Baar, Trump Sarkaar'," Khera said.

Earlier today, Prasad urged Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to clear the party`s stand over Rahul Gandhi`s statement in which he asked for America and Europe`s interference to restore democracy in India. The BJP leader termed Rahul Gandhi`s remark as an "utterly irresponsible statement" and "shameful".

Gandhi's remarks at various interactions in the UK have triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and the Congress hitting back by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad.