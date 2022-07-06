New Delhi: General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee has come down heavy on former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh after the latter's comment on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "Why such a distasteful remark aimed at a woman chief minister?," questioned the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Attending a discussion meeting, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh commented on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He questioned the identity of the Trinamool leader's "parents" and said, "Maa-baap ka koi thikaana nahi hai," at a media event. After that, the controversy surrounding Dilip's comments arose. Sharing the video clip of Ghosh in which he makes the comment, Abhishek Banerjee criticised it.

He wrote, "OUTRAGEOUS! PM @narendramodi, it is ABOUT TIME to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation? Political mud-slinging by the likes of @DilipGhoshBJP continues to REMAIN UNCHECKED."

Banerjee also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet. The All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh.

Respoding to Abhishek's pointed remarks, Dilip Ghosh said, "Those who do drama on the streets, they should stay away from all this. I challenged him to prove that he didn't do it. He supports the traitors. I will protest against it again and again."

