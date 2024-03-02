trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726842
‘Maa-Baap Ki Sarkaar’: PM Modi Fires Fresh Salvo At RJD, Unveils Projects Worth Rs 21,400 Crore In Bihar

Speaking at a public meeting in Aurangabad, PM Modi labeled the RJD as 'maa-baap ki sarkaar'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired fresh jibes at the Mahagathbandhan alliance, specifically targeting the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) party for instilling fear in the people of Bihar. Speaking at a public meeting in Aurangabad, he labeled the party as 'maa-baap ki sarkaar'. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the event. "Earlier generations in Bihar lived in fear, were forced to migrate out of the state; that era must not return," PM Modi said while addressing the crowd. He also unveiled development projects valued at over Rs 21,400 crore in the state. 

Prime Minister Modi strongly criticised the dynastic politics within the RJD, asserting that with the strengthening of the NDA, the current leaders hesitate to acknowledge the achievements of their parents. He highlighted the irony that those who once instilled fear in others are now reluctant to participate in public elections. “I have heard that their party leaders are not ready to contest Lok Sabha elections. They are now looking for Rajya Sabha seats," he added. 

PM Modi recalled the glorious past of Bihar, saying that a few days ago, Karpoori Thakur was conferred with Bharat Ratna Awards. He further said that this is the land of Goddess Sita. "Bihar will develop only with the poor of the state's progress...Therefore, our government is focused on increasing the capacity of every poor, Dalit, Adivasi, and deprived...," he added. 

During his Bihar visit, PM unveiled the projects at an official function in Ratanwa village. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union ministers were among those present at the programme.  PM’s visit to the state has come at a time when Bihar’s political landscape has just recovered from a significant shift, since NItish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister for the ninth time as he moved from an alliance with RJD to being allys with the BJP.

